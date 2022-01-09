Person injured in trooper-involved shooting on I-75 in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol says a person has been injured in an officer-involved shooting on I-75 northbound in Collier County on Sunday.

Troopers say they responded to a call for service near mile marker 103, just north of Exit 101 on I-75. While investigating, FHP says a trooper-involved shooting resulted in someone on the scene getting hurt.

FHP says that a person is being treated for their injuries. They say the trooper involved wasn’t hurt.

I-75 northbound has been shut down at Exit 101 while troopers investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

