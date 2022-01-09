Food distributions in SWFL for the week of Jan. 10

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Midwest Food Bank, will be providing free food at these locations for the upcoming week.

January 10:

Monday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to noon

St. Elizabeth Seton, Golden Gate

5225 Golden Gate Parkway

Monday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Naples Alliance Church, Naples

2504 Estey Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, South Naples

3855 The Lords Way

Thursday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, East Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E



Thursday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 pm.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E

Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fort Myers Thrift Store, Fort Myers

3954 Broadway

