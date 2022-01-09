WINK NEWS
Food distributions in SWFL for the week of Jan. 10
St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Midwest Food Bank, will be providing free food at these locations for the upcoming week.
January 10:
Monday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to noon
St. Elizabeth Seton, Golden Gate
5225 Golden Gate Parkway
Monday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Naples Alliance Church, Naples
2504 Estey Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Fairway Bible Church, South Naples
3855 The Lords Way
Thursday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to noon
Iglesia Pueblo de Dios, East Naples
4400 Tamiami Trail E
Thursday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples
14600 Tamiami Trail E
Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Fort Myers Thrift Store, Fort Myers
3954 Broadway
