Dozens injured in ‘horrific’ fire in New York City, mayor says

At least 32 people were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries in a fire in a residential high-rise building in the Bronx on Sunday, the FDNY and New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

A total of 63 people were injured, Adams said a press conference Sunday afternoon. It was unclear how the fire started. Daniel Nigro, the city’s fire commissioner, said officials expected there to be “numerous fatalities.”

“This is a painful moment for the city of New York and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” Adams said. “The numbers are horrific.”

More than 200 New York City firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire in a residential building in the Bronx on Sunday, the FDNY said.

The department said dispatchers received a call of a fire shortly before 11 a.m. on the third floor of a 19-floor high rise, and they also received calls of fire from residents on the upper floors. Nigro said the fire started in a duplex apartment between the second and third floors, and it traveled up the floors. He said the FDNY found victims in every floor in stairways.

Nigro said a fire like this one is “unprecedented” in New York City.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

Author: CAROLINE LINTON / CBS News

