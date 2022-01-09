Dancing firefighters no longer hosting shows at Lani Kai

This year, a spring break staple won’t be back on Fort Myers Beach. The Greater Cincinnati Firefighters will no longer host their dancing charity shows at the Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach.

The Greater Cincinnati Firefighter’s show has been heating Fort Myers Beach for more than 20 years. They’re known for their dancing shows that collect money for charity. They often draw large crowds at the Lani Kai. The dancing is usually a big hit with spring breakers and snowbirds alike.

This past week, the group posted on its Facebook page, confirming there would be no charity performances this year on Fort Myers Beach. Their last performance was in March of 2020, but even that was cut short as the pandemic forced Lani Kai to close.

Over the years, the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters have raised tens of thousands of dollars. All of the money raised at their shows has gone to the Araba Shriners of Fort Myers.

Even though the performances are canceled, you can still donate directly to the Araba Shriners of Fort Myers.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

