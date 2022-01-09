Collier County Public Schools accepting school choice applications

If you are a parent in the Collier County Public School system and want to choose which school your child attends, you now have that opportunity.

Parents can apply online to have their kids enrolled in the school of their choosing, but it isn’t a guarantee you will be able to send them there.

Collier County Public Schools says out-of-zone applications take priority. They require proof of some hardship, such as supervision, medical recommendation, foster care placement to a different school zone, or an upcoming move during the school year.

Jiuseppe Marra, the coordinator for student assignments for Collier County Public Schools, says, “they could, they could exercise school choice and just, you know, say they want to go to another school because they prefer that school. Some parents may have no personal experience with that school and the more that kids in that school, home, but they have to provide us the reasons why they’re applying.”

After those applications are approved, they will look at school choice applicants for the remaining available space. Those applications will be chosen through a lottery system.

The district has a list to notify parents of which schools still have spots left. Parents can pick up to three schools per application.

Marra says approvals will be released with the high schools first. “The end of February, beginning of March. And then when it comes to the middle school level, those decisions are usually completed sometime mid-April, and then elementary. Unfortunately, many parents have to wait until, like, the first week of July to receive whether or not they’re approved or not.”

For those approved, transportation is not provided by the district.

The priority window to apply is from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15. You can find out how to apply by clicking here or visiting the Collier County Public Schools website.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Matthew Seaver

