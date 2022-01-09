Chilly Pattern Change Coming

We’ll enjoy one more day of our January summer on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and a chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

All of this changes Monday, as the first of a series of cold fronts pushes across the area. Ahead of it, a few showers are possible on Monday. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will usher into Southwest Florida and will hang around for the rest of next week.

Multiple reinforcing cold fronts will push across the area throughout the week into next weekend as the Polar Vortex parks itself over eastern Canada. Our lows could very well dip into the 40s by Friday morning, and the chilly pattern could very well continue well into the second half of January.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



