Actor, comedian Bob Saget has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO was called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes after someone found a man unresponsive in a hotel room.

Deputies were able to identify the man as Bob Saget and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They do not suspect drugs or foul play were involved in his death.

The comedian and actor was 65.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

