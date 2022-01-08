Vaccination clinic hosted for children at LPG Page Field Pediatrics

Lee Health is hosting a vaccination clinic for children ages five and older at LPG Page Field Pediatrics in Fort Myers Saturday morning.

In the meantime, Golisano Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19.

The stop is mostly for second doses but first doses will be provided to anyone that wants one.

While there is an increase in the number of children at the hospital, a pediatric physician said the symptoms are not as bad.

Children are experiencing coughing, congestion, headaches, fever and fatigue and they’re seeking COVID-19 tests during emergency department visits.

“The kids who are sick end up getting really sick. And, you know, we’re already behind because we can’t get to them quickly enough. So I think it’s important to just kind of advocate that if anybody feels like they need to be tested, they are having symptoms to go to the nearest testing center,” said Dr. Ara Montalvo with Golisano Children’s Hospital. “If any of the symptoms arise that are concerns for an emergency to come to the ER.”

LPG Pediatrics Page Field is located at 4751 S Cleveland Ave.

There are other vaccination opportunities this week.

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 5 years old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations:

Tuesday , Jan. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Lehigh Acres, 1262 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres

, Jan. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Lehigh Acres, 1262 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres Wednesday, Jan. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Pueblo Bonito, 26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs

Jan. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Pueblo Bonito, 26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs Thursday , Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Renaissance Preserve, 1633 Joust St., Fort Myers

, Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Renaissance Preserve, 1633 Joust St., Fort Myers Friday, Jan. 14, 2-6 p.m., Immokalee Community Park, 321 N 1st St., Immokalee

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

For more information, visit their website.

