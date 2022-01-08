Thousands flock to Cape Coral Art Festival

A surge in COVID-19 cases is not getting in the way of this festival’s return. Thousands of people came to Cape Coral for the Cape Coral Art Festival, which is taking over Cape Coral Parkway.

Vendors are excited that the festival is back in physical form and for the potential business it could bring.

The Cape Coral Arts and Music Festival was canceled last year and instead took place virtually due to COVID-19. Businesses and vendors couldn’t wait to come back and see all the visitors. Holly Allen owns Lush Wine Mix. “no artificial colors or flavors, would you like a sample?” she asked as patrons walked by.

Allen couldn’t wait for the return of the festival. She wanted to show off her wine slushy mixes. “They have lots of delicious flavors, all-natural, nothing artificial, and you make everything at home and a freezer bag in your freezer, no blender, no ice needed,” said Allen.

She was thrilled to be able to show off her product in person after the 2021 festival went virtual. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to be out here and meeting so many good people and so many buyers, and everyone is super friendly,” Allen said.

Ryan McDonough is the owner of Pottery in Paradise, located in Cape Coral. Along with 300 other artists, this is his first time attending the festival.

“I’m still somewhat new, so it’s nice to be able to come here and have all these people come and see my store and see that we are open in Cape Coral,” said McDonough. “A lot of people are asking where [the] store is too, so that’s helping out a lot.”

Jeremy Niedert is an artist in Cape Coral. He hopes the number of people that show up this weekend will help these businesses get more customers. “There’s a lot of people here, and I think this is one of the biggest ones in Southwest Florida,” said Niedert.

“A lot of local people here, and you get to know them, and you work with them too,” Niedert said.

The event continues through Sunday afternoon. And, if you cannot make it to Cape Coral this weekend, there is a virtual Art Festival that runs until Jan. 28.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

