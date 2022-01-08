Search on for man who stole iPhones from North Fort Myers store

Authorities are searching for a man they say fraudulently used Texas ID to purchase two iPhones at a store in North Fort Myers. He then walked out with two other phones without paying.

The incident happened at a Verizon store on Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers.

After the transaction, the man asked to two purchase two more iPhones. However, he walked out of the store without paying them, Crime Stoppers said.

The man left the store in a newer model dark in color Dodge, Charger with a Texas tag.

If you recognize the man, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: WINK News

