Naples woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

A Naples woman was arrested Friday by Collier deputies after they found fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Anderson, 43, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, amphetamine trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

The arrest happened after a deputy spotted Anderson driving a white Nissan on Immokalee Road. He stopped her because there was a warrant for her arrest.

A K9 alerted to drugs in the Nissan. Deputies found 40 counterfeit Xanax pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

A passenger in the vehicle, Blayze Nochta, 37, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know