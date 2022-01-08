FWC responds to boat fire with injuries in Englewood

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WINK News that it responded to a vessel fire just after noon on Saturday.

At around 12:15 p.m., FWC got a call about a single-boat accident with injuries near Indian Mound Park in Englewood.

According to FWC, a 24-foot boat was preparing to leave the dock. Shortly after starting its engine, the vessel exploded. The boat’s operator, a 44-year-old man, sustained significant injuries from his burns. He is currently being treated at Tampa General Hospital. We do not know the man’s condition at this time.

Luckily, the other six people aboard the boat at the time were unharmed.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Fire Rescue, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal also responded.

FWC continues to investigate and release more details when they become available.

