Fire at a home in south Fort Myers

Crews have extinguished a fire in south Fort Myers. However, that structure fire left behind a bit of damage.

It happened along E Tropicana Dr. in south Fort Myers, near Cypress Lake Dr.

The Iona McGregor Fire District told WINK News that this was a fir in a single-family home. Luckily no one was there went the fire sparked, and there weren’t any injuries.

South Trail Fire, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County EMS were on hand for assistance.

The state fire marshal is on scene attempting to determine the cause of this fire.

WINK News is the Breaking News Authority and will update you when more information is available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know