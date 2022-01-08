Few Showers Possible This Weekend

A few showers are possible over the weekend, along with unseasonably warm temperatures, and breezy conditions out the east during the daytime.

For Saturday, expect a mix of sun & clouds, a few spotty showers, and breezy conditions developing during the daytime. Sunday looks a bit cloudier, and it appears there will be a slightly higher chance of rain in the afternoon. Otherwise, highs look to peak in the mid-80s over the next couple of days.

A cold front will push across the area on Monday. Ahead of it, a few showers are once again possible. Behind it, much cooler and drier air will usher into the area dropping highs into the 70s and lows into the 50s for the rest of the work week next week.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



