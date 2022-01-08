Cape Coral man arrested for 2021 DUI, traffic homicide

A man accused of killing a bicyclist last year in Cape Coral faced a judge Saturday morning.

Timothy Richard Gray Allen had a first appearance hearing on charges of homicide and driving while under the influence.

Gray Allen, 50, was previously facing a DUI charge after he collided with bicyclist 73-year-old Juliet Kim on Old Burnt Store Road near Kismet Parkway in Feb. of 2021.

After the impact, Gray Allen swerved and lost control of his car, which ended up in a swale.

Both Gray Allen and Kim were transported to the hospital.

Kim initially survived the crash but Cape Coral police confirmed the woman died after.

Gray Allen has a lengthy history of traffic violations, including reckless driving and at least one prior DUI, according to the Lee County Clerk of Court.

He now remains in Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the homicide charge and $15,000 for the DUI charge.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know