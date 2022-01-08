AMBER Alert issued for Ashley Ordaz out of Manatee County

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl missing from Manatee County.

Ashley Ordaz has been missing since Dec. 12 of last year, according to an alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the alert, she may be in the company of Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, 30. The two may be traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

Ashley was last seen in the are of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto.

She possibly has a small cut on her forehead.

If you have any information, please contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.

Writer: WINK News

