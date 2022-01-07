With COVID tests hard to come by, what you should do if you have symptoms?

With most appointment slots for this weekend already booked, those who want a COVID-19 test may be out of luck. Everywhere that offers appointments is often booked out for days. So, if you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 you may be wondering what to do.

Doctors say you should isolate yourself if you’re feeling sick. Health officials recommend isolating for at least five days if you do experience symptoms and cannot get tested.

Dr. Marissa Levine is a professor of public health practice at the University of South Florida. “The reason to isolate obviously is to protect other people from catching it from you,” Levine said.

By isolating yourself from others, you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community. “Particularly to people who are at high risk of complications,” Dr. Levine said.

Many doctors are reporting that the omicron variant spreads from person to person much more easily. This is causing many people to mask up once again, including those visiting downtown Fort Myers.

Charles Rushin says he just wants to be safe. “I try to stay safe. And I don’t think most people are taking the precaution. So you just have to sort of isolate yourself too,” said Rushin.

Even those who are vaccinated, like Edwin Melendez, say it’s important to take precautions. “I’ve tested. I’ve been… I’d be boosted and vaccinated. The to vaccine close the booster there is I trying to keep myself safe the most I can,” said Melendez.

Nuehy Newell lives in Fort Myers. “I stay masked. I keep hand sanitizer,” Newell said.

They agree with health professionals that isolating protects those around you. “Oh definitely. Because I wouldn’t want to infect anyone else. So I would be very cautious if I felt I was sick,” Rushin said.

“We’re learning we’re still learning as we go. This isn’t new for us. But listen to the science and govern ourselves accordingly,” said Newell.

Dr. Levine says isolation should last five days or longer if that’s what is needed. “The recent CDC guidance talks about coming out of isolation after five days. But that’s only if your fever goes away and your symptoms are much better,” said Dr. Levine.

Doctors say isolation is extremely important if you cannot get tested immediately. They also say washing hands and wearing a mask remain essential parts of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

