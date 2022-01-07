Pedestrian killed in Fort Myers crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night. This happened along Colonial Blvd near Rolfes Rd in Fort Myers. This crash was just was of I-75.

Fort Myers police are still taking pictures of the car sitting in the eastbound lanes of Colonial Blvd. FMPD is still on the scene of this crash.

All eastbound lanes of Colonial Blvd from Six Mile Cypress to I-75 are currently shut down.

One woman told WINK News she was driving by as first responded attempted to resuscitate the person lying in the roadway.

Officers did say that all parties remained at the scene of this crash.

WINK News anchor Justin Kase reached out to FMPD to get more information about the person killed and what led to the crash.

Colonial Boulevard Eastbound will be shut down at Rolfes Road, while Fort Myers Police investigates a vehicle vs pedestrian fatality. All involved parties have remained on scene. The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/4tHDUjBVnq — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) January 8, 2022

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Drew Hill

