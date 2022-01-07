Partly cloudy skies, warmer weather after stray showers

Highs will return to the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A few stray showers are possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. After lunchtime, the majority of us will remain dry until the weekend.

Expect light chop in the bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights in the gulf.

Low-end rain chances will persist through the weekend and into next week.

Our run of highs in the 80s will come to a close as early as this Tuesday. This will put us much closer to the average temperature for this time of year.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



