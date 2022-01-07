Golisano’s Children’s Hospital’s mobile vaccine clinic schedule for week of Jan. 10

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 5 years old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations:

Tuesday , Jan. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Lehigh Acres, 1262 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres

, Jan. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Lehigh Acres, 1262 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres Wednesday, Jan. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Pueblo Bonito, 26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs

Jan. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Pueblo Bonito, 26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs Thursday , Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Renaissance Preserve, 1633 Joust St., Fort Myers

, Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club – Renaissance Preserve, 1633 Joust St., Fort Myers Friday, Jan. 14, 2-6 p.m., Immokalee Community Park, 321 N 1st St., Immokalee

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

