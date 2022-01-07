Fire wrecks Port Charlotte home, kills family’s dog

A fire ruined a family’s Port Charlotte home and killed their dog early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 3:30 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived at the house near Edgewater Drive and Gardner Drive, and the home sustained enough fire and smoke damage to render it unlivable.

The three residents of the home were able to get out of the house safely on their own, but the family dog unfortunately died. Red Cross was called to help the residents with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire marshal and a unit from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s criminal investigation division were called out, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know