East Lee County High School student killed

Overnight Wednesday, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a homicide had taken place along Gerald Ave in Lehigh Acres. However, not many details have been released.

WINK News did find out that the victim was a student at East Lee County High School. The mother of 17-year-old Okeeno George tells us that her son was killed late Wednesday night. Okeeno was a senior and an athlete at East Lee and was set to graduate this spring.

Those who live in Gulf Place Condominiums say they heard two gunshots on Wednesday night. Then, those residents awoke to deputies responding to a call of shots fired in their complex.

Then, Okeeno’s family says Lee County deputies found the teen lying in the bushes, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Okeeno was a senior varsity football player at East Lee County High School. On Friday, the school had grief counselors on hand to talk to students.

Neighbors of the victim’s family say they are busy planning the teenager’s funeral. They were upset that this young man lost his life over what they thought was an argument of some sort.

LCSO has not said what the argument was about, how it started, or whether detectives have arrested anyone.

WINK News is The Breaking News Authority and will update you on this story as soon as more details become available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know