Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 10 de enero
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 10 al 14 de enero.
Lunes, 10 de Enero
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916, USA
Martes, 11 de Enero
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 12 de Enero
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 13 de Enero
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Viernes, 14 de Enero
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA