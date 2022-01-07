Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 10 de enero

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 10 al 14 de enero.

Lunes, 10 de Enero

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs

10:00 am – 11:30 am

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916, USA

Martes, 11 de Enero

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 12 de Enero

785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 13 de Enero

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Viernes, 14 de Enero

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA



Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Florida SouthWestern State College, FSW, Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

8099 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA



