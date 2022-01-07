[The Charlotte County Fair returns at the end of this month. (CREDIT: WINK News)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Charlotte County Fair returns at the end of January

Published: January 7, 2022 12:06 PM EST
Updated: January 7, 2022 12:08 PM EST

The fair is coming back to one Southwest Florida county.

The Charlotte County Fair returns at the end of January.

It will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte.

The cost to get in is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets and for more information, head to the fair’s website.

Writer:WINK News
