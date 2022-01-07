Charlotte County Fair returns at the end of January

The fair is coming back to one Southwest Florida county.

The Charlotte County Fair returns at the end of January.

It will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte.

The cost to get in is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets and for more information, head to the fair’s website.

