Cape Coral Art Festival expected to boost business

Despite the rising COVID-19 cases, more than 100,000 people are expected to flock to the Cape Coral Art Festival. The festival is back with all its music and vendors after the live events were canceled last year.

Businesses are hoping the number of people helps give them a boost. Vinny Tumminello couldn’t be happier. Tumminello has owned Sicily Trattoria along Cape Coral Pwky for 11 years.

“The art festivals [have] always been real good to us. They close the road make it nice for pedestrians having foot traffic,” said Tumminello.

About 300 artists are vendors will be lining the streets this weekend. For Tumminello, this is good news since last year’s festival went virtual. “The vendors they all put a lot of time investment into coming out and traveling and trusting us to put on a good show. And again, it’s always been good over the year. I have no doubts that this year it will be a success,” he said.

However, festival organizers admit that the recent omicron surge may make people hesitant or even scare them away. The president-elect of the Cape Coral Rotary Club and chairman of Cape Coral Art Festival, Bob Welch, says the art festival typically draws in over 100,000 people.

“I’m getting a little nervous because of other events that have happened that have now opened up to the public and opened up to a live venue they have seen an increase in their participation,” said Welch.

Welch hopes that having the event outside will make people feel safe. And, so far, the feedback he’s gotten has been all positive. So the event will continue, which is what business owners like Tumminello need and want to hear.

“It’s great for the community. It’s about time everybody gets back together,” said Tumminello.

The Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place open Saturday at 10 a.m. and will stay open until Sunday afternoon. And, if you cannot make it over to Cape Coral this weekend, a virtual art festival will run until Jan. 28.

For more information about the festival itself, artists, parking, etc., you can go to the website.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Drew Hill

