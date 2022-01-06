Police asking for your help finding a car involved in a hit-and-run in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police need your help looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday night.

Police say a car hit a bicycle at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Solomon Boulevard in Fort Myers around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they saw a small blue sedan, which some believed to be a Honda, with a partial tag of HPV or HBV leaving the scene after hitting the bike. Police say it was last seen traveling towards Cape Coral on Colonial Boulevard.

Police say the man on the bike that was was experiencing a medical episode when they arrived. He was taken to Lee Memorial for further medical care. They have not released his condition.

The Fort Myers Police Traffic Unit is asking for your help identifying the vehicle involved.

They are asking anyone with information to call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know