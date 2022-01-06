Naples man arrested after battery on NCH Northwest nurse

A 56-year-old Naples man faces criminal charges after deputies say he caused a physical disturbance at NCH Northeast on Wednesday.

Namik Tabaku faces charges of battery on a health care worker and criminal mischief. Reports say he was at the hospital with a family member who was there receiving treatment when Tabaku became upset with the hospital staff and shoved a plexiglass partition that struck a nurse, knocked over a computer and broke the partition.

Tabaku left the hospital but was found outside by deputies. The nurse did not require medical treatment.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know