Man arrested after Hendry deputy sees him slamming, kicking dog

A 60-year-old man was arrested after a deputy witnessed him abusing one of his dogs.

According to an arrest report, Emette Miles was arrested by the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 26 after a deputy who was patrolling an area saw him slam a dog on the ground.

Miles also repeatedly kicked the dog, the arrest report said. According to the arrest report, Miles is from Clewiston but his online booking lists his last known address at a home in Moore Haven.

The incident happened in the area of Hookers Point Park.

Miles was walking with a small, black and white dog and a larger brown and white dog, when he picked up the larger dog.

Miles told the deputy he was having a hard time with the dog.

The two dogs were seized and handed over to animal control.

In addition to being charged with torturing, inflicting pain on an animal, Miles also faces a charge of marijuana possession after the deputy found marijuana on him during his search.

Writer: WINK News

