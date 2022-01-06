Lee Health treating 212 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning

Lee Health says it is currently caring for 212 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals on Thursday morning while urging the community to go elsewhere for COVID-19 tests.

The hospital system is also asking young adults under the age of 22 to head to Golisano Children’s Hospital’s emergency department in order to alleviate the wait times at other hospitals.

As of Thursday morning, there are 212 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, six of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Thursday morning, hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Wednesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,097 patients. Before the current omicron surge, emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Friday, Lee Convenient Care saw 380 patients, our LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

