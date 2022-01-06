Lee County deputies investigating crime scene in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a crime scene in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning.

LCSO has blocked off Gerald Avenue from East 7th Street to East 6th Street. No details are yet known about the crime under investigation.

An LCSO mobile command center has arrived at the scene along with an additional detective and a Lee County crime scene unit vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

