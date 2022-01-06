Dry start to Thursday with isolated rain set to move in by evening

Thursday morning features a drier and cooler start than Wednesday, with temperatures back in the 50s as we wake up. Look for quiet conditions for most of the daytime hours, with clouds set to increase late in the afternoon, before the rain begins to move in mainly around sunset and after.

Look for isolated rain through the evening and overnight hours, where a couple of weak thunderstorms can’t be ruled out late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

This will all come ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Southwest Florida during the day Friday, allowing rain chances to diminish by Friday afternoon as drier air begins to move back in behind the front. By Friday evening, we should be dry.

The weekend ahead will be warm, breezy, and feature a few showers, particularly on Sunday. Look for temperatures warming back into the low to mid-80s.

Our next and more noticeable cold front will arrive Monday night, which will drop temperatures into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows for the majority of next week.

Reporter: KC Sherman



