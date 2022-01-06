Cape Coral man confirmed to have both COVID and Influenza at the same time, dubbed ‘flurona’

A man from Cape Coral is confirmed to have both COVID-19 and Influenza at the same time, which has recently been dubbed ‘flurona’ by some.

‘Flurona’ is not a new virus or variant, rather contracting two existing viruses at the same time and combining the words flu and corona.

Hugo Leon, epidemiologist for the Collier Dept. of Health, confirmed this case Thursday afternoon.

It’s not unheard of to contract a second virus while your immune system is already low and battling another virus. However, the World Health Organization has said the frequency of influenza co-infection among COVID-19 positive patients is 0.4% in the United States.

Writer: WINK News

