Powerball tickets. (Credit: CBS News)
Credit: CBS News
FORT MYERS

2 winning Powerball tickets to split jackpot of over $632 million

Published: January 6, 2022 5:04 AM EST
Updated: January 6, 2022 5:15 AM EST

We have Powerball winners!

Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin will split the jackpot of more than $632 million.

A $2 million winning ticket and three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida. Powerball now resets to $20 million.

The next drawing is Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media