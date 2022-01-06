2 winning Powerball tickets to split jackpot of over $632 million

We have Powerball winners!

Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin will split the jackpot of more than $632 million.

A $2 million winning ticket and three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida. Powerball now resets to $20 million.

The next drawing is Saturday.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

