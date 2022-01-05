Trial begins for the man accused in a deadly 2020 Cape Coral Bridge hit-and-run

A man charged with killing a man on a scooter in a hit-and-run crash is now on trial.

20-year-old Clody Gonzales Vera is accused of leaving 21-year-old Austin Manke to die on the Cape Coral Bridge in February 2020.

At least two witnesses say they saw a wrecked car, matching the description of Gonzales Vera’s black Nissan Altima, near the scene of the crash.

One witness told the jury today she thought it was odd to see the mirror dangling off the car. “I mean, you could just tell that something had kind of just happened. I mean, you know, whether it was recent, or you know, you could tell that it had kind of just been in a wreck, a fresh wreck. I mean, just the way that the mirror was, and the bumper and the front end and everything. It just kind of seemed odd that someone would be driving around a vehicle that was, you know, that damaged, I guess.”

The witness’ description is consistent with how Florida Highway Patrol troopers found the car.

Troopers say vera was driving a black 2015 Nissan Altima over the bridge when the Nissan hit the back of the scooter Manke was riding. Vera fled the scene, and Manke was pronounced dead by first responders.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Matthew Seaver

