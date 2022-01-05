Stray showers, above-average temperatures for SWFL

Highs will return to the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Expect light chop and only one-to-two foot wave heights in the gulf. These great boating conditions are thanks to our lack of strong wind gusts.

A few stray showers will move across Southwest Florida throughout Wednesday morning. Rain chances will significantly drop after lunchtime.

Few and isolated showers will remain in the forecast into the weekend.

Additionally, high temperatures will slowly climb into the mid-80s by the weekend.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



