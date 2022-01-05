Remembering Adyn Pickett, a boy who touched people’s hearts and souls

Nine-year-old Adyn Pickett lost his more than five-year battle with cancer Tuesday night. Adyn beat leukemia 11 times, but the recent treatments were too harsh for him to fight through.

Adyn was brave and he was strong. He attacked leukemia just like the disease attacked him.

“Last Christmas, I was in the hospital and I had to stay there for Christmas,” said Aydn back in 2020 as he was dropping off presents for other kids.

Adyn lived every day not asking why he had to battle leukemia. Instead, with a sweet smile on his face, he thought of others. “And I thought that it would be good to donate toys to kids that are stuck in the hospital for Christmas.”

The support he offered other kids boomeranged right back at him.

The Cape Coral Cal Ripken Baseball League named its youth league after him.

Fort Myers Brewing now sells packs of “Adyn strong” beer to help the family with medical bills. Now more than ever, his family needs that support.

Not long ago, Aydn’s dad James Pickett told WINK News, “Each and every time it’s happened, it’s worse than it was the time before. It cuts a little deeper every single time.”

On Tuesday, Adyn’s body gave out. Hours later, he died, cuddled between his parents James and Erika, and his sister Abby.

His mother, Erika, went on Facebook with this emotional post a few days before. “I knew in my mom gut something was really wrong. He (oncologist) said never in his career of 30 plus years has he ever had an Adyn. So when he walked in there and he saw the doctor was crying he felt like he could believe him. His body’s so tired. He’s been fighting for so long. We really thought he would beat this. How do you tell him enough I love you’s to last a lifetime?”

Adyn’s legacy: think of others, never give up, and cherish every moment you have with those you love

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Fort Myers Brewing will hold a fundraiser for the Pickett family.

On top of all the medical bills, they have to pay, they have to deal with the pain of burying their child.

You can purchase raffle tickets and beer at the event, with a portion of the proceeds going to the family.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know