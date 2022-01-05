Oregon man on bike seriously hurt in Charlotte County crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old man from Oregon is seriously hurt after being hit by a truck while riding a bicycle in Charlotte County.

Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Pinetrail Road and Angelica Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, a pickup truck was traveling south on Pinetrail Road when the man on a bike ignored a stop sign while traveling east on Angelica Road. When the truck and bike collided, troopers say the man was separated from his bike and was found in a ditch.

The 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

