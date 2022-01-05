Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 5

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tabitha Delaguida-Pineda (DOB 11/13/88) – wanted in Lee County for violation of drug offender probation for robbery.

She worked in tandem with two other men to lure a victim in by soliciting him for sex. When he declined her proposition, the two men jumped in and all three robbed the man of his wallet, phone, cash, and car keys.

She was eventually found guilty of the crime and was placed on probation, which she violated two weeks ago.

To date, she has 16 arrests on her record for multiple counts of drug possession, burglary, theft, robbery, habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license and being a deadbeat mom.

She is 5’4”, 178 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers. She has a tattoo of the name Erica on her right wrist and playing cards on her right leg. And upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Duane Wood (DOB 1/12/78) – wanted in Lee County for a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of dealing in stolen property and three counts of providing false information to a pawnbroker.

He is accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of belongings from a family member, then posting them all for sale on a popular online website. A check of local pawn shops led the thefts directly back to Wood, who used his real name for the pawn transactions.

He was released from jail under the condition that he’d show back up in court, but instead he’s chosen to go on the run. To date, Wood has been booked 26 times before in the Lee County Jail.

Among the other crimes on his rap sheet are charges of grand theft, multiple counts of fraud and contempt, obstruction, DUI, domestic violence and several times when he violated an injunction for protection. Detectives say Wood is known to have a short fuse and has exhibited violent tendencies towards women.

He is 6’2”, 180 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Raymond DeJesus-Santiago (DOB 2/10/86) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation on a battery charge.

According to reports, he was in downtown Fort Myers when he inappropriately touched a teenager. When the girl screamed, he took off on his bicycle. However, the cameras that are located throughout the downtown area helped lead to a quick ID of DeJesus-Santiago.

To date, he’s been booked 26 times before in Lee County for a multitude of charges that include stalking, cruelty towards a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, intimidation, fraud, contempt, theft, battery, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

He’s also been sent to prison twice and had his first felony at age 14 for burglary and grand theft. He has a tattoo of the phrase “Only God can judge me” on his right arm and a teardrop under his left eye.

He is 5’9”, 179 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know