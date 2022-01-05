Have we been conditioned to test for COVID-19, even when healthy?

Florida state officials say the federal government has conditioned us to feel the need to be tested for COVID-19. The governor and surgeon general say we now have a mindset that we can’t live life without constantly testing.

Governor Ron DeSantis sees long lines and hard-to-find tests as signs the federal government’s conditioned all of us to test too much.

“Because some of it I think people are whipped up to be afraid of omicron,” said DeSantis.

WINK News asked Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett if the governor is right. “I don’t know if the federal government per se has done that. But certainly, national health authorities and world health authorities have used testing as an integral part of combating COVID. I think that the governor and the department of health in Florida are looking at this in two ways pragmatically, and politically.”

Pragmatically, supply is low.

“To suggest that you shouldn’t test, I mean, that’s one way to just pragmatically get around this,” said Jewett.

Fewer people testing means fewer people testing positive, and maybe the long lines and empty shelves disappear.

Politically, Jewett pointed to DeSantis’ bid for re-election for governor and his potential aspirations to one-day run for president. But Jewett said telling more people not to test could go either way. “I mean, I don’t know that that is going to be what most people want to hear right now. In the longer run, you know, maybe that will prove to be not only politically a good policy, maybe it’ll just be a good policy, maybe maybe, if again, if COVID-19 really eventually turns into just another cold or mild flu and it doesn’t kill a lot of people.”

USF Public Health Dr. Marissa Levine said she thinks the governors playing politics.

Desantis and the surgeon general said we need to get back to normal. They believe asymptomatic people don’t need to get tested.

Dr. Levine said COVID-19 isn’t going away. We can’t live in constant fear of exposure, Hoard tests and line up for tests every day.

Dr. Levine said, “I think that’s important and to realize that it takes time before a test can become positive after an exposure. So the five-day rule is a good rule in general, if you’ve been exposed, wait five days, and get tested. And that’s been the general recommendation all along. That said, everybody’s situation is a little unique and different. And it comes down to what are your individual risks for serious disease? And what are the risks of the people around you.”

That’s why Dr. Levine said she doesn’t believe in blanket rules. Every person should assess his or her situation and consult with a doctor.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know