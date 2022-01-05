For Myers City Council wants your input on a new redistricting map

There is a new map on the table to redistrict lines in Fort Myers. It would affect which representative you vote for, but before city council members vote on the new map, they want to hear from you.

The Lee County NAACP says it supports one of the new maps drawn to redistrict lines in the county.

A new redistricting map could make three minority-majority wards in Lee County.

“We have an opportunity within wards one, two, and three. Those are the more disenfranchised people that live within the city. To vote for someone who can step up within city council to represent the needs of those disenfranchised,” said Lee County NAACP’s Jaclyn McMiller.

Lee county’s NAACP supports map 12.

McMiller said, “it gives us that equality in the equity that we deserve. For each one of the wards, and we demanded it from the NAACP. We fought for it, and we got it.” Jaclyn McMiller Lee County NAACP

City Councilman Johnny Streets said there is still work to be done. “We had the blessings of map 12, basically, by the NAACP and some of the other local organizations. So we feel that we’re on the right track.”

Voters and Fort Myers natives like Falland Delice said minority-majority wards are like double-edged swords.

“Makes me feel like as if nothing has really changed, like, because it seems like this, the systemic racism is still like in place,” said Delice. “I feel like that kind of is disheartening because this is my home. So like, and like, I’m serving the country to, like, help make a better place. But I feel like nobody’s doing anything for my home.”

The Fort Myers City Council and the Lee County NAACP want your opinion on improving the community.

“We need to recognize that if we’re not aware, we need to become more aware and, and be more participatory, participate in things and team with your neighbors in, in attending some of these meetings,” said McMiller.

Map 12 will go to a public hearing for more adjustments, and then the map will go back to the Fort Myers City Council to be voted on again before its finalized.

You can learn more about redistricting in Fort Myers, and what the different maps look like by clicking here.

