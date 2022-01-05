Authorities searching for man they say stole from Best Buy in Estero

Deputies are searching for a man they say entered a Best Buy and made away with electronics.

The incident happened on Monday at the Best Buy at Coconut Point.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man used a key to remove items from a plastic security case and place them into the back of a modified denim jacket that he was wearing.

Employees believe he is the same person from other thefts at the location and part of a larger theft ring, Crime Stoppers said.

During this theft, he took three-game streaming devices and two external hard drives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know