215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday

Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Tuesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,185 patients. Before the current omicron surge, our emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Monday, Lee Convenient Care saw 502 patients, previously convenient care locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

