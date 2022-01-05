14-year-old girl seriously hurt, in stable condition, after being hit by a car in Lee County

A teenage girl is seriously hurt after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Palm Beach Boulevard in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon.

The chilling moment was caught on camera. In it, you can see the 14-year-old girl waiting to cross Palm Beach Boulevard. Florida Highway Patrol said when she went to cross the road, a 23-year-old woman hit the teen with her car.

Witnesses say they saw the woman who hit the young girl immediately pull into a nearby laundromat before running to the girl shouting ‘no’.

The witnesses said the woman was visibly upset and the teen was not moving.

Jared ‘JT’ Tracey, who was nearby when the girl was hit said, “right before close, I heard an impact.”

“You know, I just see a lot of people running to that corner,” said Yusmel Rivero, a good samaritan who ran to help.

The teen tried crossing a part of the road where there is no crosswalk.

Rivero said, “I almost cried and everything, you know, because I feel bad, you know, I got babies, too.”

Rivero ran to help the girl, as did the woman who hit her.

“I could hear her from this side screaming, saying ‘oh no!'” Tracey said, “I believe a piece of her was still hanging in the road. They pulled her off to the side. She was upset. She couldn’t control herself. She was frantic.”

Rivero saw a bone sticking out of the girl’s arm and blood coming from her ear. He said she spoke to him, but sounded very confused. “‘How’d I get here?’ You know, and everything. I said, ‘mama, I don’t know. I think you came from school.'”

The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say she is in stable condition.

Tracy said, “I’m hoping that she’s ok and I pray that she makes it through this.”

WINK News asked investigators if the woman who hit the girl could face charges or a citation as a result of the crash. All they would say is that it is still under investigation.

