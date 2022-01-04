Teen girl in serious condition after crash in Lee County

A teenage girl is in serious condition after being hit by a car. This happened in Tice just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was attempting to cross SR-80, east of New York Dr in Tice. a 23-year-old woman was traveling south in her car on SR-80 in the outside lane.

The woman then hit the 14-year-old girl. The teen was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and is in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of people involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

