Internal bleeding was the cause of death of Malayan tiger Eko

Eko the Malayan tiger died of internal bleeding, the Naples Zoo said.

The tiger was shot on Dec. 29 after Collier County deputies responded to a call from a worker who was being bitten by Eko.

The tiger grabbed 26-year-old River Rosenquist by the arm and attempted to drag him into the enclosure.

A deputy fired a single shot into Eko to free the man.

A necropsy was performed on Eko on Monday, according to a statement from the Naples Zoo.

It showed a single bullet entered the left shoulder, went through the thoracic wall and into the greater vessels at the base of the heart, leading to significant internal bleeding.

“The severities of the lacerations indicate that he expired quickly,” said Dr. Kelsie Stovall, Naples Zoo staff veterinarian.

The injury of Rosenquist and the fatal shooting of Eko lead to the closure of the zoo for one day.

It reopened on New Year’s Eve with a lot of support from the community mourning the death of 8-year-old Eko.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know