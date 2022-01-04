Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference alongside state officials at the Florida Department of Health in Naples at 1:45 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.

Watch below or click here.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know