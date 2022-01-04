Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Pool)
NAPLES

Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Naples

Published: January 4, 2022 9:51 AM EST
Updated: January 4, 2022 12:01 PM EST

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference alongside state officials at the Florida Department of Health in Naples at 1:45 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.

Watch below or click here.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media