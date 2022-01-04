Chilly start to Tuesday; warming for the rest of the week

Grab the sweater! We’re waking up to chilly temperatures Tuesday morning behind the cold front that passed through Monday. Look for temperatures in the 40s and 50s to start the day, with a rebound back into the mid- to upper 70s by the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend along with a gradual increase in rain chances. With moisture on the rise, look for a stray shower Wednesday, with a few showers returning for Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Highs will warm back to near 80 Wednesday, and eventually the mid-80s over the weekend.

Our next noticeable cold front is set to move through late next Monday, leaving us with another shot of cooler and drier air for this time next week.

Reporter: KC Sherman



