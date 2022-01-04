Cape Coral police looking for Circle K robbery suspect

A suspect in a gas station robbery is on the run in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department is at the scene of a robbery at the Circle K located at 533 Cape Coral Parkway E. Officers say they are searching for a man in a red hoodie and black sweatpants and ask people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the scene is clear.

The Breaking News Authority will update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know