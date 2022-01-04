California twins born just 15 minutes apart, but in different years

Two fraternal twins in California were born just 15 minutes apart, yet their birthdays fall on different days, in different months and years.

Alfredo Trujillo was born on December 31, 2021 at 11:45 p.m., the Natividad Medical Center announced Sunday. His twin sister, Aylin Trujillo, was born 15 minutes later — right at midnight on January 1, 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, said, according to the hospital. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Aylin Trujillo was also the first baby to be born at Natividad Medical Center in 2022, the hospital said.

Aylin Trujillo weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and her twin brother weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, according to the hospital.

“There are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S. every year, making up just over 3% of all births,” the hospital wrote. “However, twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as 1 in 2 million.”

The twins were the cause of much joy and excitement around the hospital. Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Group, said it was “definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” according to the hospital.

The newborns have three older siblings — two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son is so excited to have a brother, and the rest of their family is equally excited to meet the twins, the hospital said.

Author: Jaz Garner / CBS

