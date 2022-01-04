Bullet that flew into a Lee County Waffle House narrowly missed a man inside

Shots fired were fired outside a Southwest Florida waffle house on Monday as people sat down for dinner. One bullet went through a window and hit a cup on a table inside the restaurant. Police are now looking for the person responsible.

It was a close call. The bullet that came through the window missed a man by just inches.

That boarded-up window is the only sign of violence that remains at the Waffle House on Palm Beach Boulevard near I-75 in Lee County.

Naddya Pabon, a Waffle House customer, said, “I don’t even know what I would’ve done. That’s scary.”

People were having dinner when the bullet went through the window, narrowly missing a man. Witnesses shared the photos below with WINK News of the man’s cup that was hit and the window shattered by the bullet. The witness said the man turned to talk to someone, and that may have kept him from getting hit.

1 of 6

“It could’ve been a lot worse, yeah definitely. I’m glad nobody was hurt,” said Mary Rosendahl.

A witness told WINK News he saw a yellow car outside. Then saw two men run-up to the car and start shooting. That’s when one of the bullets came flying into the restaurant, forcing a waitress to hit the floor.

Whoever was in the car raced away.

Lee County sheriff’s detectives are investigating what happened but have not confirmed the story from the witness.

With the window now boarded up, the typical lunch hour went on as usual on Tuesday. Most customers didn’t know what happened just hours ago.

“I’m glad that nobody was hurt because I eat at waffle house a lot, and I would not have wanted that to be me or my daughter,” said Pabon.

The waffle house has surveillance cameras in the parking lot. WINK News asked the sheriff’s office if they had pictures or videos of the suspects they could release to the public. They responded by saying that this is an active investigation.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know